Alvis Lively, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Alvis Lively, Jr. - age 84, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jr was a lifelong member of the Baptist faith, following and trusting in Christ. He retired from KUB after many years of service. Preceded in death by daughter, Dianne Sherrod. Survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Mary Crisp Lively; sons, David (Doris) Lively and Darrel (Beth) Lively; son-in-law, Bruce Sherrod; brother, Frank Lively; sister, Pearl Flatt Cockrum; grandchildren, Julie (Keith) Bailey, Jennifer (Josh) Dyer, Candice (Chet Wollan) Lively, Megan (Josh Cox) Lively, Jacob Lively, Cody Lively; great grandchildren, Kevin Bailey, Kayla Bailey, Kara Bailey, Blaine Morris and Lilly Dyer. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Buster Gibson. Family and friends will meet on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Eastview Memorial Gardens at 10:45 AM for a 11:00 AM interment. Serving as pallbearers Jacob Lively, Cody Lively, Keith Bailey, Kevin Bailey, Chet Wollan, Josh Dyer, and Josh Cox. Serving as honorary pallbearers Walt Ray, Anthony Haun, and Bud Naill. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the building fund at Ramsey Heights Baptist Church, 5011 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019