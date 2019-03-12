Services
Amanda Almarine Delph, 78, loving mother, grandmother and precious child of God, passed away Sunday, March 10th, 2019. Proceeded in death by parents William and Mary Ballew; siblings, Bill Ballew and Betty Roy. Survived by four children, Jeff Delph (Regina), Kathi Heifner (Bobby), James Delph, Lori Johnson; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and best friend Robin Delph (Bill). Special thanks to the CNAs and staff at Jefferson Park at Dandridge and Smoky Mountain Hospice. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm. Friends and family will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:45pm for a 3:00pm interment, Rev. Charles Reynolds officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
