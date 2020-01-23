Services
Amanda A. McDowell Obituary
Amanda A McDowell

Madison - Amanda Adella McDowell, born February 10, 1988, departed this life on January 15, 2020 in Madison, Tennessee. Amanda loved sports with soccer and basketball being her favorites. She was the starting Center for West Valley Middle School and Bearden High School. She enjoyed playing basketball with her cousin, Ashley Splawn.

Preceded in death by her grandfather, George Freeman; grandmother, Gertrude McDowell; aunt, Marilyn Parker and uncles, Henry, Charles and David McDowell.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Amont and Montrae McDowell; mother, Arlease McDowell; father, Clarence McDowell; brothers, Maurece McDowell and Dameon Howell; sister, April Sanders; grandmother, Sarah Freeman and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Saturday, January 25, 2020, the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at New Friendship Baptist Church, 1933 Texas Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Dr. Joseph B. Smith, Jr., Pastor and Pastor Steve A. Simpson, Sr. is the eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. All expressions of love may be sent to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
