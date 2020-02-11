|
|
Amanda Childress
Knoxville - Amanda Dawn Childress, age 33, passed away on February 7, 2020, at U.T. Medical Center. She was born on July 28, 1986, in Waukegan, IL. Amanda lived her early years of life in Los Angeles, CA, and then a short time in Montrose, Michigan, however, she lived most of her life in Knoxville, TN. She was a Direct Support Professional, with the Open Arms Care Incorporation, where she loved working with and bringing joy to individuals with special needs.
Amanda is survived by her sons, Zane (age 11) and Jack (age 2);parents, Ron and Jacki Isaacs; sister, Tina Childress; grandmothers, Janice Fox and Barbara Haddix; aunts and uncles, Sheri and Nathan Reagan, Andy and Terry Andrus, Howie and Debbie Isaacs, Michael and Jen Isaacs, David and Kelli Isaacs, Gary and Sharon Henderson, Janet Bolus, and Jim Childress, as well as a large group of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first-born son, Trevor; sister, Sarah Isaacs, and grandfathers, Jack Parton, Arnold Haddix, Clyde Childress, and Bill Fox.
The funeral service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, 400 East Beaver Creek Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37918, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with Reverend Leland Lyon officiating. Receiving of friends and family will be from
6:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the service immediately following. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020