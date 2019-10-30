|
Amanda Marie Johnson
Knoxville - Amanda Marie Johnson, age 40, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly, Monday, October 21, 2019. Amanda was a kind and loving person who devoted her life to her family. As a caretaker and friend to so many, her passion belonged to her four legged friends. Caring for and nurturing her many pets through out the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Deborah Johnson. Amanda is survived by her maternal grandmother, Marie Helton; uncles, Richard Cagle, Byron (Kay) Ward, and Randall Ward; aunt, Gail Helton; and numerous friends. The family would like to thank the Heska Amuna Synagogue congregation for their loving care and support of Amanda following the death of Amanda's mother Debbie and the many friends and neighbors who befriended and loved Amanda as their own family. A Celebration of Amanda's life will be held 4:00 PM Thursday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Rabbi Alon Ferency officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019