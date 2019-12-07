|
|
Amanda Renee Wertheimer
Knoxville - Wertheimer, Amanda Renee - age 40, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Amanda was born and raised in Knoxville and graduated from the Christian Academy of Knoxville in 1997. She earned her bachelors degree from the University of Tennessee and enjoyed a successful career as a medical transcriptionist. To know Amanda was to love her, she was one of the most loving supportive people you could ever meet. She was always quick to put others first and be there whenever she was needed. Amanda loved working in the children's ministry at Two Rivers Church and had recently taken to sharing her angelic voice with the congregation as part of the worship team. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting and all things Disney. In 2006 she married her best friend, Drew, and several years later their family expanded to include a son and two daughters. Amanda was an excellent wife and mother who loved her husband and children fiercely. Amanda was preceded in death by her father, Timothy Travis. She is survived by her husband, Drew Wertheimer; children, Aidan, Abigail, and Reagan; brothers, James Travis and Tim Travis, Jr.; uncle, Barney Travis; aunt, Peg Heater; several nephews and a niece. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00-12:00pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019