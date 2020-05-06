Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Amanda Sue Bolden


1980 - 2020
Clinton - Amanda Sue Bolden, age 39 of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Amanda was born on May 31, 1980 and her family describes her as "a best friend and rock to everyone." She had everything she ever needed in her family and she happily spent her life taking care of them and their home. In addition to serving her family, she enjoyed playing pool, cooking, reading, and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert England and maternal grandfather, Walter Branch.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Richard Bolden; mother, Teresa England; children, Rebecca England, Alisha England, Robert Bolden, and Jason Bolden; sister, Raven England; maternal grandmother, Peggy Reese; nieces, Nova Hoskins and Willow Robertson; other extended family members she loved.

There are no funeral services planned.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Bolden family. www.Sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 10, 2020
