Amari Cruze Berry
2020 - 2020
Amari Cruze Berry

Amari Cruze Berry, born September 19, 2020, passed away on November 15, 2020 at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, MarKeeda Louise Berry; brothers, Mark Aaron Hickson, Jr. and Rylan Ace Berry; grandmother, Valencia Scott-Berry; grandfather, Mark Anthony Berry, Sr.; great grandmothers, Peggy Berry and Louise Scott; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friday, November 20, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 12 noon at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Leroy Franklin will officiate. A white dove release will conclude the service. Social distancing and face coverings are required. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
