Amari Cruze Berry
Amari Cruze Berry, born September 19, 2020, passed away on November 15, 2020 at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
He is survived by his mother, MarKeeda Louise Berry; brothers, Mark Aaron Hickson, Jr. and Rylan Ace Berry; grandmother, Valencia Scott-Berry; grandfather, Mark Anthony Berry, Sr.; great grandmothers, Peggy Berry and Louise Scott; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friday, November 20, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 12 noon at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Leroy Franklin will officiate. A white dove release will conclude the service. Social distancing and face coverings are required. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com