Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Amaryllis Deaton Obituary
Amaryllis Deaton

Seymour - Amaryllis (Judy) Smith Deaton, age 86 of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, peacefully at home. Originally from Lanett, Alabama, she along with her husband, moved to Sevierville to work at the Church of God Home for Children in 1960. After attaining both Bachelor and Master degrees in education, she taught for 30 years with Knox County Schools at New Hopewell School. In retirement she relished in her flowers and trees, and her beloved grandsons. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Lonnie Deaton; daughter, Amber Deaton Haas; son in-law, Keith Haas; grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Haas; beloved sister, Rebecca Smith Yates; nieces Luann Endsley and Patti Burris; nephew Don Yates. The family will received friends on Sunday, August 18th, from 4-6 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Monday, August 19th, at 11:00 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
