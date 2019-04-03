|
Ambrose Christopher Bassett
Knoxville, TN
Bassett, Ambrose Christopher- Age 49 Went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019. Born to Mary Kirk Bassett and John Lawrence Bassett on August 26, 1969 in Knoxville, TN at St. Mary's Memorial Hospital. He was the fourth of John and Mary's six children. Ambrose attended Farragut Schools from Kindergarten until the first part of his Senior year. He graduated from Karns High School in 1992 after having suffered a severe head injury in a motor vehicle accident in 1986 when he was 17 years of age. Ambrose lived with friend and caregiver Terry "Andy" Hamilton for many years. Ambrose enjoyed nature, travel, TV, music, and cars. He is survived by sisters, Bridget (Tony) Peterson, Colleen (Chris) Jones, Kathryn Knapp, Deborah (John Paul) Rowlands; and brother, Gregory (Missy) Bassett. He is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews, Oren and Emily Peterson, Gabriel, Miranda, Madalyn, and Micaela Jones, Julia, Daphne, and Matilda Knapp, Jonah Drumm, Nathan Rowlands, Bryson and Ava Bassett, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ambrose was lovingly cared for by Andy Hamilton and Andy's parents Robert and Margaret Dominick. Many thanks to ALL who cared for Ambrose including Covenant Home Health and Covenant Hospice. Ambrose was deeply loved by all and his memory will live on with all of his family and friends. He now joins his parents and grandparents in Heaven. Receiving of friends will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:45 am to 10:30 am followed by a funeral mass starting at 10:30 am at All Saints Catholic Church in Knoxville, TN. Following the conclusion of the mass, the family will travel in procession to Berry Highland West funeral home at 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville TN 37932 for a time of sharing of memories. Entombment will follow at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
