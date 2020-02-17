|
Ambrose Lee Thompson
Ambrose Lee Thompson, age 81 of Philadelphia, passed away on February 15, 2020. Rev. Thompson served as the Outreach Minister of Walk By Faith Christian Church. Preceded in death by his son, Tommy Thompson; parents, Ambrose Lee Thompson Sr. and Mary Thompson; brother, Buck Thompson; sister, Faye Burnett; step-children, Charles Davis and Carl Andrew Davis; granddaughters, Wendy Davis and Elisha Davis. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Thompson; children, Roy Thompson of Georgia, Charlie Thompson, Joe Thompson, Crawford Thompson, Sally Collins, Margaret Thompson, Barbara Davis, Kenneth Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dwaine Thompson and Donnie Thompson; sister, Linda Sue Thompson; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th at Walk By Faith Christian Church. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Kirby officiating. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Click Funeral Home for a procession to Cloyds Creek Cemetery in Greenback for 11 a.m. Graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
