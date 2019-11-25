Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Amelia Gibson Obituary
Amelia Gibson

Seymour - Amelia Gibson, 41, of Seymour, previously of Columbus MS, was called home on Friday November 22nd. Amelia loved her family and friends deeply, especially her Husband and children. She was preceded in passing by her grandparents; her father, Ralph Woods; father-in-law, Jack Morrison and son, Donovan Isaiah Gibson. Left behind to celebrate this amazing woman are her husband, Phillip Gibson; children, Deacon, Knowah and Abbie Gibson; her devoted and caring mother, Ruth Woods; mother-in-law, Linda Morrison; father and mother-in-law, Phil and Rhonda Gibson; brother, Walter Woods(Leah); sisters, Anita McCollum(Mike), Wanda McNeese (Ricky), Marian Oakes (Tim) and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26th from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, in South Knoxville. Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2500 Martin Mill Pike, on Wednesday, November 27th at 11:00am. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
