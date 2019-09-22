|
|
Amos "Rudd" Thearp
Loudon - Amos "Rudd" Thearp, age 88 of Loudon, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was an avid racer and car enthusiast. He was a lifelong member of the Piney Community. Mr. Thearp was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Lambert Thearp; daughter, Marney Thearp; parents, Benton and Nell Thearp; brothers, Franklin, Ben and his wife, Ruthie, Carl and Homer and his wife, Anna Thearp. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Whited; grandson, Aaron Matthew Whited, both of Loudon; brothers, Roy and wife, Aileen Thearp, of Sevierville, Johnny and wife, Brenda Thearp, of Loudon; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the East Chapel of Loudon Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1pm Monday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve Mr. Thearp's family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019