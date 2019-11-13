|
|
Amy Benson Leslie
Knoxville - Amy Benson Leslie, age 85, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Island Home Park Health and Rehab. She was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She was preceded in death by her husband Alexander Leslie and sister Thamar Jamerson. She is survived by son Lamont Leslie and his wife Pam of Moore, SC, daughters Marcia Wakefield and husband Dexter of Charlotte, NC, Noni Fleming and husband Glenn of Knoxville, Claire Leslie and husband Jacky Lee of Altamahaw, NC, and Nanette Ditto and husband James of Big Sandy, TX, eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and sister Joanne Shelton of Florida. A graveside service will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Lyons View. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019