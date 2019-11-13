Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Benson Leslie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Benson Leslie Obituary
Amy Benson Leslie

Knoxville - Amy Benson Leslie, age 85, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Island Home Park Health and Rehab. She was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She was preceded in death by her husband Alexander Leslie and sister Thamar Jamerson. She is survived by son Lamont Leslie and his wife Pam of Moore, SC, daughters Marcia Wakefield and husband Dexter of Charlotte, NC, Noni Fleming and husband Glenn of Knoxville, Claire Leslie and husband Jacky Lee of Altamahaw, NC, and Nanette Ditto and husband James of Big Sandy, TX, eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and sister Joanne Shelton of Florida. A graveside service will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Lyons View. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -