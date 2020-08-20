1/1
Amy Carol Archer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Carol Archer

Strawplains - Amy Carol Archer - age 42 of Strawplains, went to her heavenly home on August 19, 2020. She was at home when she made her journey. Amy was of the Baptist faith. She loved God and her family. Her son, Dalton Cox was the apple of her eye.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Viola "Bible" Bailey Archer; father, Troy Archer; and special uncle, Merle D. Wade. Amy is survived by her loving wife, Tileha Cox-Archer; son, Dalton Cox; sisters, Julie Archer-Leech, Jane (Tim) Hensley, Jennie (Roy) Crawford and Rebecca (Chris) Weeden; brothers, Clay and Chris Pedigo; stepmother, June Archer; special aunt, Mary "Cookie" Wade; and lots of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends to celebrate her life from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Chapel. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Amy Archer. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved