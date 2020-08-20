Amy Carol Archer
Strawplains - Amy Carol Archer - age 42 of Strawplains, went to her heavenly home on August 19, 2020. She was at home when she made her journey. Amy was of the Baptist faith. She loved God and her family. Her son, Dalton Cox was the apple of her eye.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Viola "Bible" Bailey Archer; father, Troy Archer; and special uncle, Merle D. Wade. Amy is survived by her loving wife, Tileha Cox-Archer; son, Dalton Cox; sisters, Julie Archer-Leech, Jane (Tim) Hensley, Jennie (Roy) Crawford and Rebecca (Chris) Weeden; brothers, Clay and Chris Pedigo; stepmother, June Archer; special aunt, Mary "Cookie" Wade; and lots of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends to celebrate her life from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Chapel. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Amy Archer. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net