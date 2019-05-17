|
Amy Denise Jones
Maryville, TN
Amy Denise Jones, 37 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the most kindhearted, loving, and giving person, loved by everyone that ever met her. She was the secretary at Richard Jones Garage for many years. She is preceded in death by Grandparents: Clara Mae and Frank Jones Jr., and Gloria and Leo Davis. She is survived by her Parents: Richard and Denise Jones, Sister: Laura Cline, Niece: Makaylin Jones, and Nephews: Dracen Jones, Jakoby Jones, and Tyris Cline. Memorial Services will be held 7:00 P.M. Saturday May 18, 2019 at Everett Hills Baptist Church on Everett High Road, with Rev. Ronald Sunderland and Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 17, 2019