Amy Denise WilliamsKnoxville - Amy Denise Williams of Knoxville, TN departed this life October 2, 2020 at home. Daughter of the late Johnny B. Williams and Elizabeth Bassett, she will truly be missed by all that knew her.She is survived by daughter, Joneisha Williams; brothers, Michael Williams and Melvin Bassett; uncle, Harold (Gloria) Bassett; companion, Kasondra Tatum, and a host of other family and friends.A private family service was held October 5, 2020. Officiated by Rev. Harold Middlebrook.Final arrangements entrusted to JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY