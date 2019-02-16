|
Amy Drake Finchum
Loudon, TN
Amy Rachelle (Drake) Finchum - age 37 of Loudon passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Amy enjoyed camping and spending time with her children. She was a "Sports Mom" who regularly attended football, basketball and baseball games. Amy was a loving "mother" to her children and to her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
Amy is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Allen Drake; grandparents, Hardin and Irene Walden, and J.W. Drake. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Dennis Finchum; children, Austin, Zackery, Madison, Mason, Logan and Peyton; mother and step-father, Tammie and Bobby McKee; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Drake; brother, Jason Drake; sister and brother-in-law, Hannah and David Worthington; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A service to honor and remember Amy will be held 4 PM Sunday, February 17th in the McGill Click Chapel with Pastor Tony Arnold officiating. Contributions in memory of Amy may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with their expenses. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019