Amy Lyn Kerin
Chattanooga - Amy Lyn Kerin, 46, of Chattanooga passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on November 1, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 21, 1974, Amy grew up in Knoxville, TN, where she graduated from Karns High School and the University of Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tim Kerin, and niece Brennan Ogle.
She is survived by her mother and other father, Mary Lou and Bill Sweenie, her other mother Zibbie Kerin, her twin brother and sister-in-law, Bo Kerin(Leslie), sisters Tara Kerin, Lorie Butts(Jeff), Beth Wildsmith(Mike), Susan Key, and Barbara Key-Ogle. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews Katelyn and Thomas Kerin, Taylor, Morgan, and Josh Voyles, Brittany and Logan Patch. A piece of her positive loving spirit will be with all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions or volunteer time to Paws with a Cause, who provided her companion and service dog, Guinness; Signal Center where she loved the children; Habitat for Humanity who provided her a home; Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding, who provided her with confidence; or to All Thinks Kabuki, an organization so close to her heart.
There will be no public service until a celebration of life can take place when we can safely gather together.
