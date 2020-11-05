1/1
Amy Lyn Kerin
Amy Lyn Kerin

Chattanooga - Amy Lyn Kerin, 46, of Chattanooga passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on November 1, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 21, 1974, Amy grew up in Knoxville, TN, where she graduated from Karns High School and the University of Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her father, Tim Kerin, and niece Brennan Ogle.

She is survived by her mother and other father, Mary Lou and Bill Sweenie, her other mother Zibbie Kerin, her twin brother and sister-in-law, Bo Kerin(Leslie), sisters Tara Kerin, Lorie Butts(Jeff), Beth Wildsmith(Mike), Susan Key, and Barbara Key-Ogle. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews Katelyn and Thomas Kerin, Taylor, Morgan, and Josh Voyles, Brittany and Logan Patch. A piece of her positive loving spirit will be with all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions or volunteer time to Paws with a Cause, who provided her companion and service dog, Guinness; Signal Center where she loved the children; Habitat for Humanity who provided her a home; Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding, who provided her with confidence; or to All Thinks Kabuki, an organization so close to her heart.

There will be no public service until a celebration of life can take place when we can safely gather together.

Please share your memories of Amy with the family at www.chattanoogaeastbrainerdchapel.com

Arrangements are by the East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 8214 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-East Brainerd Chapel
8214 East Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
4236982541
