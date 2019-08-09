|
|
Amy Mills
Powell - Amy Beavers Mills, age 52 of Powell, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, August 5, 2019. She loved her family dearly and was a lover of animals often times taking in strays in need of a home. Amy's favorite hobbies were watching "2 Broke Girls" and hogging the Spotify. In her early years she loved playing softball. Preceded in death by baby brother Patrick "Ricky" J. Beavers. Survived by her husband of 22 years Asa Mills; sons Elihu Mills and Asa Ryan Mills (Jennifer Gonzalez); father Bill Beavers; mother Jacquelyn Beavers (Gordon White); brother Billy Beavers; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The receiving of friends will be at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Saturday August 10, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral at 7:00 PM officiated by her cousin Rev. Brannon Hyder. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Sherwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. In Amy's words "Powell is the place to be". Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019