Anand Misra



Knoxville - Life-long Vols fan, beloved son, brother, and uncle, Anand Misra, died on October 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving family, parents Kula and Geeta Misra, sister, Lolly Ihrke and her family Tom, Christine, and Jack. He will be missed by all his friends and extended family.









