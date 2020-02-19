|
Anderson Housley
Knoxville - Anderson Haskle "Hack" Housley, age 84, went home to be with his Lord, February 18, 2020. Hack was born August 30, 1935 in Campbell Co., TN, the fifth of eight children of Sherman Housley and Mary Shelby Housley. He married the love of his life, Christine Simpson, on March 15, 1957 and they went on to spend 63 happy years together. Hack and Christine had two beautiful daughters, Barbara Kidd and Debbie Browning Hensley; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who were the light of Hack's life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Mary Housley; daughter, Debbie (Browning) Hensley; brothers, Doug and Charles Housley and sister, Grace Snyder. Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Christine Housley; daughter, Barbara Kidd (Wayne); grandson, Andy Browning (Misty); granddaughter, Natalie (Browning) Conner and five great-grandchildren, Lexi, Finley, William, Jacob and Sophia; sisters, Juanita Peters, Betty McCoige, Kathy Stoffel (Wayne); brother, Roma Housley (Sherry); sister-in-law, Ann Housley; brothers-in-law, Bill Snyder, and Ray Simpson; sister-in-law, Nila Simpson, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Through out his life Hack worked hard and touched countless lives. His course is now finished, his eternal reward attained and he will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends will meet Saturday at Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFolette at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020