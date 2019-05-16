Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Dyer Cemetery
Luttrell, TN
Anderson Nicely

Anderson Nicely Obituary
Anderson Nicely

Luttrell, TN

Anderson Nicely-age 78 of Luttrell took his Heavenly flight home Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nicely; daughter, Tammie Ray; parents, Mitchell and Lenore Nicley; brother, Eugene Nicley and sister, Margie Nicley.

Survivors: daughter, Debbie (Jim) Dyer; grandchildren, Samantha (Kenny) Bell, Junior (Emily) Ray, Heather (Marty) Beeler, Travis Anderson, Jess (Bradley) Woods and Drew Dyer; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. Sisters, Lorena Housewright, Patsy (John) Bowman; brother, Darrell (Janice) Nicley along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Beeler officiating with music by Jason Dyer. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019, Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
