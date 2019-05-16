|
|
Anderson Nicely
Luttrell, TN
Anderson Nicely-age 78 of Luttrell took his Heavenly flight home Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nicely; daughter, Tammie Ray; parents, Mitchell and Lenore Nicley; brother, Eugene Nicley and sister, Margie Nicley.
Survivors: daughter, Debbie (Jim) Dyer; grandchildren, Samantha (Kenny) Bell, Junior (Emily) Ray, Heather (Marty) Beeler, Travis Anderson, Jess (Bradley) Woods and Drew Dyer; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. Sisters, Lorena Housewright, Patsy (John) Bowman; brother, Darrell (Janice) Nicley along with a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Beeler officiating with music by Jason Dyer. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019, Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019