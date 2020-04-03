|
Andrena Steele Coleman
Knoxville - Andrena Steele Coleman, formerly of Knoxville, TN, departed this life March 31, 2020 in Virginia.
She was a member of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church.
She was the daughter of the late Hattie M. Steele and Herman Steele.
Survived by children; Sheryl (Tony) McNeil-Brown, Rhonda Stephens, and David Stephens Jr.; brothers and sisters, Tommy Steele, Iva (Ronald) Green, Herman Steele, Glenda (Howard) Watson, Rev. Stephen (Elaine) Steele, Earl (Margaret) Steele; grandchildren, Garrett (April) Downs, Anthony Brown Jr., Krystal Stephens, Casshai Stephens, Ashley Stephens, David McCurdy, and Makayla Stephens, numerous great grandchildren; aunts, Yvonne Beshea, Charlotte Hodge and Runell Prater, and a host other family and friends.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020