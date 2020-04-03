Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrena Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrena Steele Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrena Steele Coleman Obituary
Andrena Steele Coleman

Knoxville - Andrena Steele Coleman, formerly of Knoxville, TN, departed this life March 31, 2020 in Virginia.

She was a member of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church.

She was the daughter of the late Hattie M. Steele and Herman Steele.

Survived by children; Sheryl (Tony) McNeil-Brown, Rhonda Stephens, and David Stephens Jr.; brothers and sisters, Tommy Steele, Iva (Ronald) Green, Herman Steele, Glenda (Howard) Watson, Rev. Stephen (Elaine) Steele, Earl (Margaret) Steele; grandchildren, Garrett (April) Downs, Anthony Brown Jr., Krystal Stephens, Casshai Stephens, Ashley Stephens, David McCurdy, and Makayla Stephens, numerous great grandchildren; aunts, Yvonne Beshea, Charlotte Hodge and Runell Prater, and a host other family and friends.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -