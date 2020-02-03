|
Andrew Alan Henry
Knoxville - Andrew Alan Henry, age 76, of Knoxville passed away on Friday January 31, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith, and a proud 37 year Veteran of the United States Air Force. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold J. Henry and Melba Gardner Henry, father-in-law, Jospeph A. Ingle; and brother-in-law; James A.. Taylor. He is survived by wife of 55 years, Donna Ingle Henry; daughter, Rhonda Henry Corvette; grandsons, Jared Alan Corvette and Jordan Alexander Corvette; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Grace Corvette; mother-in-law, Audrey Vera Ingle; sister, Virgina Rosemary Taylor; brother-in-law, Stanley W. Ingle (Linda Woods Ingle); nieces, Jodi Diane Shelton and Melissa Ingle Carey; and nephews, Douglas James Taylor and Justin A. Ingle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday February 5, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Highway) for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Dr. Alan Smith officiating and full military honors. Online obituary and guest register are availble at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020