Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Alan Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Alan Henry Obituary
Andrew Alan Henry

Knoxville - Andrew Alan Henry, age 76, of Knoxville passed away on Friday January 31, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith, and a proud 37 year Veteran of the United States Air Force. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold J. Henry and Melba Gardner Henry, father-in-law, Jospeph A. Ingle; and brother-in-law; James A.. Taylor. He is survived by wife of 55 years, Donna Ingle Henry; daughter, Rhonda Henry Corvette; grandsons, Jared Alan Corvette and Jordan Alexander Corvette; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Grace Corvette; mother-in-law, Audrey Vera Ingle; sister, Virgina Rosemary Taylor; brother-in-law, Stanley W. Ingle (Linda Woods Ingle); nieces, Jodi Diane Shelton and Melissa Ingle Carey; and nephews, Douglas James Taylor and Justin A. Ingle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday February 5, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Highway) for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Dr. Alan Smith officiating and full military honors. Online obituary and guest register are availble at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -