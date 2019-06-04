|
Andrew C. Ledford
Knoxville - Andrew C Ledford , Age 57, born May 24, 1962 in Cleveland, Tennessee, lived in Houston, Texas, died May 26, 2019 of a Heart Attack and a fall while on a hiking trip in Machu, Picchu, Peru. Andrew is survived by his parents, Dewey and Genny Ledford of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Darrin Ledford, of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Elizabeth Landers of Naples, Florida; and daughters Kelsey and Bonnie Ledford of Skokie, Illinois. Andrew was a graduate of Farragut High School, Knoxville, Tennessee and The University of Tennessee Martin. Family Services will be held at a later date at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the Rev Christopher Hogin officiating. Memorials in Andrew's name may be made to an animal shelter or . Local arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019