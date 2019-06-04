Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Ledford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew C. Ledford


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew C. Ledford Obituary
Andrew C. Ledford

Knoxville - Andrew C Ledford , Age 57, born May 24, 1962 in Cleveland, Tennessee, lived in Houston, Texas, died May 26, 2019 of a Heart Attack and a fall while on a hiking trip in Machu, Picchu, Peru. Andrew is survived by his parents, Dewey and Genny Ledford of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Darrin Ledford, of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Elizabeth Landers of Naples, Florida; and daughters Kelsey and Bonnie Ledford of Skokie, Illinois. Andrew was a graduate of Farragut High School, Knoxville, Tennessee and The University of Tennessee Martin. Family Services will be held at a later date at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the Rev Christopher Hogin officiating. Memorials in Andrew's name may be made to an animal shelter or . Local arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now