Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
Andrew Flowers Jr. Obituary
Andrew Flowers, Jr.

Knoxville - Andrew Flowers, Jr. passed away August 10, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony Lee and Kevin Flowers; sister, Selina Lee; grandparents, Richard and Thelma Lee and Morris and Louise Raines and aunt, Virginia Anderson.

Survived by his son, Andrew, III; three grandchildren, Andrew IV, Aneriah and Arnell Flowers; mother, F. Belinda Moore; father, Andrew "Bubba" Flowers, Sr.; brothers, Leon (Kim) and Marcus (Precious) Flowers, Sr.; other family and friends including companion, Sandra Marchbanks.

Thursday, August 15, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm with service to follow at OBC Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St. Pastor Daryl Arnold officiating. Interment to follow at New Gray Cemetery. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
