Andrew Green

Loudon - Andrew Lynn Green age 35 of Loudon passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. Andy was a graduate of Loudon High School. He worked for Green Heating and Air for several years. Andy's passions in life were his family and Alabama football.
Andy is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Green and his uncle, David Green. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Rick and Shawna Green; brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Anna Green; sisters, Rachel Green and Olivia Green; step-brothers Trey Clemmer and Lane Clemmer; step-sister, Whytnie Clemmer; niece, Eddie Green; step-nephew, Hudson Sawyer; grandmother, Patsy Green; uncles and aunts, Jeff and Malinda Green, Sherry and Troy Coffman; special cousins, Josh Green, Bo and Shelby Collis, Taylor and Emilee Green and a host of friends.
A private service to honor Andy will be held in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Friends and family may visit the funeral home Noon - 6 PM Thursday, July 2nd to sign the guestbook for the family. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.