Andrew Lumpkin
Knoxville - Andrew William Lumpkin - age 67, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Andrew was born on March 30, 1952 to Thomas Andrew Lumpkin and Wilda Mae Lumpkin. Andrew was a graduate of Bearden High School. After an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Andrew began working for the White Stores. For the next 43 years he remained employed by White Realty/CCSE until his death. Affectionately known as "Andy" by his friends, he became endeared to everyone he encountered.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Samuel Lumpkin, sisters Linda Faye Scarborough and Frances Magalene Moore. He is survived by his brothers Howard Ray Lumpkin and Benton Leroy Lumpkin, his sisters Hilda Marie Haynes and Brenda Sue Davis along with many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express many thanks to his CCSE family who he loved dearly. A special thank you to his longtime work friend, Jock Coker and his boss and "buddy" for many years, David Mink. He will be missed by many friends and co-workers.
Friends and family may visit at their convenience on Thursday, January 9 from noon until 7 pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am on Friday, January 10th at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Ave. for graveside services at 11:00 am. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020