Andrew Scott
Wichita, KS
It is with deep sorrow that we announce Andrew Scott, known to
family and friends as "DREW", passed
away suddenly at his home in Wichita, Kansas. Born in Lubbock, Texas, but a native Tennessean thru and thru, Drew was a
beautiful and quirky young man who will forever be remembered for his quick wit, silly nature, and
infectious laugh.
Drew attended Temple Baptist Academy in Powell, Tennessee, and following high school, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Drew traveled extensively all over the world to include Japan, Portugal, and finally Kansas. He was a voracious reader and was fascinated with Japanese culture.
Drew is survived by his parents, Mike and Annette Scott, his brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Rachel Scott, nephews Alex and Harrison, Grandparents George Scott, Rita and Ron Patterson, Ted and Sandra Stanford, Susan Stockbridge, Aunts and uncles Rick and Tommi, Erik, Jonathan and Sarah, Jeff and Patricia, and cousins Adam, Ethan, Emma, Jackson, and Avonleagh.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 PM on Friday, March 22, at Martin Funeral Home 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Receiving of family and friends will begin at 6.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com.
Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019