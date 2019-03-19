Services
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-4341
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Scott Obituary
Andrew Scott

Wichita, KS

It is with deep sorrow that we announce Andrew Scott, known to

family and friends as "DREW", passed

away suddenly at his home in Wichita, Kansas. Born in Lubbock, Texas, but a native Tennessean thru and thru, Drew was a

beautiful and quirky young man who will forever be remembered for his quick wit, silly nature, and

infectious laugh.



Drew attended Temple Baptist Academy in Powell, Tennessee, and following high school, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Drew traveled extensively all over the world to include Japan, Portugal, and finally Kansas. He was a voracious reader and was fascinated with Japanese culture.



Drew is survived by his parents, Mike and Annette Scott, his brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Rachel Scott, nephews Alex and Harrison, Grandparents George Scott, Rita and Ron Patterson, Ted and Sandra Stanford, Susan Stockbridge, Aunts and uncles Rick and Tommi, Erik, Jonathan and Sarah, Jeff and Patricia, and cousins Adam, Ethan, Emma, Jackson, and Avonleagh.



A celebration of life will be held at 7 PM on Friday, March 22, at Martin Funeral Home 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Receiving of family and friends will begin at 6.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com.

Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now