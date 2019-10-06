|
|
Andrew Szady, Jr.
Oak Ridge - Andrew Joseph Szady, Jr, age 80, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado after a lengthy illness.
Andrew was born on December 21, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. He obtained his bachelors of mechanical engineering from The University of Illinois, and his masters and PhD in mechanical and aerospace engineering from The Illinois Institute of Technology. He married his wife Maria in 1962 in Chicago, Illinois. They moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1968 so Andrew could begin work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he worked until 2004. While working for the Department of Energy, he received numerous awards for his devoted work including the Martin Marietta Presidents Award in 1992.
Andrew was an avid tennis player and fisherman. He loved boating, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Andrew remained fiercely loyal throughout his life to his childhood sports teams, the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic church.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Maria A. Szady. He is survived by his son, Steven Szady and his fiancée Elizabeth Hake of Erie CO, his daughter Dr. Anita D. Szady and her husband Dr. Vjekoslav Svilan of Tiburon CA, and his brother in law Dominic Muglia and his wife Marguerite of Chesapeake, Virginia and their children.
The family will receive friends and a rosary will be recited on Friday October 11, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the chapel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, TN. Fr. Michael Woods will officiate a funeral mass at 10:30am on Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the St. Joseph's food pantry at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 327 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019