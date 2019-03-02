|
Andrew William (Bill) Maxey
Knoxville, TN
Andrew William (Bill) Maxey, born on June 30, 1929 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Hazel and John Maxey, passed away at age 89 on February 28, 2019. Bill attended The University of Tennessee and served in the Navy for 2 years. He also worked as an engineering technician at Y-12 Lockheed Martin for 45 years. He was the co-owner of Maxey's Boat Dock along with his wife and children. He
operated it for many years and made many lifelong friends. Bill was the beloved husband of Helen Pickens Maxey. He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Danny) Buchanan; sons, Andy Maxey (Martina Ibsen), Nickey (Cindy) Maxey; grandchildren, Amanda (Patrick) Tiller, Allison (Chad) Bell, Amber (Quinton) Lowry, Andrew and Alden Maxey, Nicole (Adam) Henry, Lindy and Colton Maxey; and great-grandchildren, Reese and Cameron Tiller, Paxton and Avery Bell and Sadie Lowry. He loved fishing and hunting. Preceded in death by sisters, Margaret (Herman) Lathem, Helen (Charles) Webb, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his caregivers Michelle and Lauren. He has donated his body to the University of Tennessee Memphis Anatomical Department. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, March 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the home of the Maxey's, with a short celebration of life, officiated by his nephew, Dr. Charles Webb, to follow.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019