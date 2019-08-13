|
Andy "Jack" Bullens
Harriman - Andy "Jack" Bullens age 79, of Harriman, passed away August 11, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife Eva Bullens, parents Lee and Cassie Bullens, brother Herald Bullens. Survived by: Daughter Tammy Graham; Grandsons Cody Melhorn; Cassidy Melhorn and wife Victoria; Sisters Wanda Harmon and husband Homer; Ruby Whittaker; Brothers Lee Bullens Jr. and wife Bunny; Otho Bullens and wife Lorene and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Burial 11 a.m. Friday at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019