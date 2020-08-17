Angel Javier Gomez Zambrano
Angel Javier Gomez Zambrano, age 71, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Guadalajara, Mexico. Javier was of the Catholic Faith. He was a wonderful, hardworking man who lived life in his way, touching everyone's hearts along his path. His love for music and mariachi brought everyone together. He loved to sing and dance. His main passion was to cook, and showed his love through his food. He loved working at his restaurant. He also loved gardening and plants. He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Gomez; brother, Marco Antonio Gomez. He is survived by his life partner, Silvia Distancia; his mother, Concepcion Zambrano; his daughter-in-law Gaviota Gómez, who Javier considered his daughter; siblings, Laura, Mario, Francisco, Hector, and Jaime Gomez; his children, Edgar, Angel, Christian, Marcela, Adriana, Amparo, Javier, Esmeralda, Yobel, and Miriam Gomez; his grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 5:00 pm Friday, August 22, 2020, at the Cathedral Hall in Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by mass at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be extended at www.legacy.com/obituaries/knoxnews
