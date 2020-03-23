Services
Angela Annette (Punkin) Miller

Angela Annette (Punkin) Miller Obituary
Angela Annette Miller (Punkin)

Knoxville - Angela Annette Miller (Punkin), age 48, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a CNA. She was preceded in death by Ivan Cook, Johnny Ballew, Ernie Miller and Josh Miller, Connie Ruckart and Buddy Qualls. She is survived by her daughter, Haley Brooke Harris and ex-husband, Neal Harris; parents Don and Jean Cook; brother Aric Cook (Alisha), sister Ashley Young, aunts and uncles Eddie and Judy Webb, Charlotte and Jimmy Clabough, Tina and Scottie Carter, David and Patty Webb, Joannie Jarnigan, Wayne and Sharon Cook, Stonie Cook, Jackie Qualls, Fay and Charlie Needley and nieces Arika and Addison Cook. Service will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020
