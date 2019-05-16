|
Dr. Angela Easterday Holder
Knoxville, TN
Dr. Angela Easterday Holder, age 52, Chair and Professor of Music at Carson-Newman University, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, May 12, 2019. She excelled in serving others while showing Christian love, kindness and humility. Her exquisite voice, abundant joy, gracious spirit and generosity enriched and influenced lives while bringing bold and unending glory and honor to God. Even in death, as an organ donor, she continued to give the gift of life.
Angela was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Ann and her grandparents: Boyd and Dorothy Hobby and Tom and Laura Easterday. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dr. Timothy Holder, Assistant Dean at Walters State Community College, her cherished parents, Jack and Carol Easterday, and special cousins Renee Franks, Regina Long, and Lisa Lowery .
A native of Knoxville, Angela graduated from Powell High School, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from Carson-Newman University; a Master of Music in vocal performance from the University of Tennessee and a Doctor of Musical Arts from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Her teaching career began at Georgetown College where she taught voice for eight years. She joined Carson-Newman's faculty in 2003. She provided leadership in many areas, including Regional Governor of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. She treasured the privilege of directing Redemption, a contemporary Christian vocal ensemble that presented worship experiences for chapel programs and area churches. Over the years, she nurtured and mentored vocalists and instrumentalists to continue to glorify God with their talent and skills in extraordinary ways.
Service and loyalty to her church, Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, were hallmarks of her faith in Christ. She was a vital part of the Music Ministry and a compassionate friend to everyone within the Holder Connect Group and the entire church family. She voiced her prayers as one perfectly in tune with God and His Word. She honored her commitments and she did everything with grace. She was a lovely reflection of Christ.
Visitation for Dr. Holder will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912. A Celebration of Life service will follow with Dr. John Green, Dr. Jim McCluskey and Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jeff Bohanan, Bill Brown, Dr. Ryan Fogg, Mike Fugate, Dr. Mark Hussung and Dale Maddox.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Carson-Newman University Music Department (Send to: Carson-Newman University, Attention: Advancement, P.O. Box 557, Jefferson City, TN 37760), Wallace Memorial Baptist Church Student Missions, or The Gideons International. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Dr. Holder's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2019