Etowah - Angela Dawn Gillespie- age 42, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by father Bill Brown. She is survived by husband, Carlos Gillespie; 2 daughters; 8 stepchildren; one grandson; mother, Martha Brown; brother, James (Heather) Brown; father-in-law, Everette Blair; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1-2 PM with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2 PM with Pastor Teddy Harris officiating at Everlasting Life Christian Center of Etowah, 1710 Highway 411 South, Etowah, TN. Final resting place will be at Delano Community Cemetery in Polk County, TN. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019