Angela Vecchioni


1968 - 2019
Angela Vecchioni Obituary
Angela Vecchioni

Knoxville - Angela Delaine Vecchioni passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born in LaFollette, TN on July 28, 1968. Angela was the first-born daughter of her parents and, for many years, the only girl in their mess of boys, and she was every bit the spoiled princess you imagine she would be. A homemaker for many years, Angela had a heart full of love and a kind word to share with anyone she came across, always making everyone feel welcomed. Her loving demeanor, prissy attitude, and ability to turn every situation into a laugh-out-loud ridiculous ordeal will be missed by all.

Awaiting her arrival in Heaven is her mother, Litha Hollifield; father, Bailey Burris; father, James Hollifield, and brother, Danny Hollifield. Left to carry her memories are her children, Heather (Evan) Anderson, Carissa Simpson, and Jeremiah Vecchioni; brothers, Junior (Gretchen), Chris (Shirley), David (Melissa), and Wayne Hollifield; sisters, Teresa Wise (Walter Dunaway) and Cheri Burke (Kevin); partner Jon Brestel; special in-laws, Tina and Jess Vecchioni and Michael Wise; many beloved nieces and nephews, including special niece, Katie Hollifield; step-mother, Jackie Hollifield; bonus mother, Cherrill Rozzell, and former husband, Ken Vecchioni.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones to share in their memories on Friday, October 25, from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, in Knoxville. A memorial and celebration of life will follow at 6:30p.m. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
