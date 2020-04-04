|
|
Angela Wilson
Knoxville - Angela Hopkins Wilson, age 77, of Knoxville passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born to Stafford and Catherine Hopkins on December 10, 1942 in Columbia, NC. She was a devoted servant of her Lord Jesus Christ, wife and mother. She was an X-Ray Technician by trade as well as a dental assistant. Her passions were her family, gardening, camping, knitting (dozens if not hundreds of infants wore Angela booties), cooking, and her daily walk with her Lord. She was a dedicated member to her church and church family at Sharon Baptist Church in Powell, TN. She was very active in a group that knitted prayer shawls to comfort those struggling with their own loss. She was always about putting others first and did what was in her control to do so. She always put herself first though in a game of Dominoes'. It was her only dark side.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Stafford and Catherine Hopkins, sister Gloria Faye Baum, and her husband Robert Douglas Wilson. Angela is survived by her children, daughter Kelly Michelle Collins and husband Greg, son Robert Stafford Wilson, sister Thadine Cooper, brothers Buddy Hopkins and wife Elizabeth, Blaine Hopkins, and Chris Hopkins and wife Connie along with many nephew and nieces.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family will have a private burial at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery and will have a celebration of life in the future when all can come and celebrate her life together. Friends may visit www.berryhighlandmemorial.com to leave their thoughts and memories and view a video tribute to Angela's life.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020