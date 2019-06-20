|
Angela Y. Brodie
Knoxville - Angela Yvonne McKenzie Brodie, 54, of Knoxville, departed this life on Friday, June 14, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Brodie; father, Wilford Billingsley; mother, Barbara Jean McKenzie; grandmother, Cassie McGee; grandfather, Alvin McKenzie; paternal grandparents: Erma Waters and William Billingsley; and uncle/father, James Kelso.
She is survived by her daughters: Lauren Brodie and Leslie Brodie; sons: Jeffrey Brodie and Mike Stover; sisters: Allison (Venice) Foster, Lisa Billingsley and Kristy (Curtis) Billingsley Thomas; brother, Edward (Chell) Billingsley; aunt/mother, Mildred Kelso; grandchildren: Edward Brodie, Jaleia Thompson, Jeffon Brodie, Jazaria Brodie, D'Mariaye Brodie, E'Laila Roberts, Avah Ellington, E'lania Roberts, La'Mira Bradley, Akili Wilson, Journee Turner and Amiyah Stover; great-grandchildren: Julianna & Julia Thompson and Kinleigh Brodie; devoted friends: Raynard King, Latethia Goins, Tyrone Green, Greg Ellington, Danny Roberts and LaToya Brown; and a host of relatives and friends.
Mrs. Brodie will lie-in-repose on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 AM to 6 PM in the Jefferson Davis, Jr. State Room of Unity Mortuary. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4 PM to 5 PM in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Pastor Steve Simpson officiating.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019