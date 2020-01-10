|
|
Angelia Deanna Flatford
Maynardville - Angelia Deanna Flatford - age 69 of Maynardville, passed away peacefully at Willow Ridge Center on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Flatford; mother, Anna Mayes; father, Howard Johnson; brothers, David and Gary Johnson; granddaughter, Misty Childress; and niece, Sheila Johnson. Deanna is survived by her daughter, Missy (Donald) Childress, Cindy (Johnny, Deanna's sparing partner) Wright, and Bobbi (Clifford) Kelly; grandsons, Donald J. (Brooke) Childress, Jonathan (Kiersten) Asher, Zachary (Jess) Wright, Kaleb Wright and Alex Childress; granddaughters, Megan Chesney and Shelby Kelly; great grandsons, Peyton and Paxton Childress and Kholston Wright; great granddaughters, Aviah Wright and Paisley Childress, who is on the way; and brother, Arnold Johnson. The family wishes to say a special thanks to all the staff at Willow Ridge Center for their loving care of our mom.
Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 to go in procession to New Loyston Cemtery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Reverend Matthew Johnson officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Deanna's grandsons and nephews. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Deanna Flatford. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020