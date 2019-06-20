|
|
Angelia Ward
Knoxville - Angelia "Missy" Ward, born September 19, 1971 of Knoxville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 47. A beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister who loved to spend time with her granddaughters, read, and visit local parks. Missy is preceded in death by grandparents Edna Mills, Linnie Brown and Austin Brown. Missy is survived by son Carshel "Chip" Ward; mother, Diane McPherson and husband, Monty; father, OJ Brown and wife, Hazel; Brothers, Keith Brown and Russell Brown; sisters, Tessa Brown and Emily McPherson; grandfather Carrol Mills granddaughters, Keegan, Scarlett, and Irelynn Ward; and special Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Celebration of life will be June 22nd receiving from 6 to 7 and services from 7 to 8 at Walnut hill baptist church REV. Eddie Smart.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019