Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Ingle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Ingle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Ingle Obituary
Angelina Ingle

Maryville - Angelina Ingle age 51 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Emory Hospital in Georgia. She was devoted to her children, friends and family. She had the most infectious laugh and she lived life to the fullest. She had a huge heart for people and animals. Angie's focus was always building a better life for her children. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Preceded in death by: Grandparents, Leander and Katherine Scruggs, Jack and Bernice Howell. Survivors include: Son, Thomas Jefferson Smith, IV; Daughter, Chloe Elise Ingle; Parents, Becky & Murlin Williamson and Chuck & Kaye Howell; Brother, Mike & Christie Howell; Step-Brother, Greg & Angie Williamson; Step-Sister, Joy & Chris Land; and a dedicated and loving friend to many. GO VOLS! In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Garden's Residential Living (Angie's Passion) William Blount Drive, 524 Ivey Vine Drive, Maryville, TN. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM with Chris Land and Mike Howell officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -