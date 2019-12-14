|
Angelina Ingle
Maryville - Angelina Ingle age 51 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Emory Hospital in Georgia. She was devoted to her children, friends and family. She had the most infectious laugh and she lived life to the fullest. She had a huge heart for people and animals. Angie's focus was always building a better life for her children. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Preceded in death by: Grandparents, Leander and Katherine Scruggs, Jack and Bernice Howell. Survivors include: Son, Thomas Jefferson Smith, IV; Daughter, Chloe Elise Ingle; Parents, Becky & Murlin Williamson and Chuck & Kaye Howell; Brother, Mike & Christie Howell; Step-Brother, Greg & Angie Williamson; Step-Sister, Joy & Chris Land; and a dedicated and loving friend to many. GO VOLS! In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Garden's Residential Living (Angie's Passion) William Blount Drive, 524 Ivey Vine Drive, Maryville, TN. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM with Chris Land and Mike Howell officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019