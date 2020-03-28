|
Angelita Gloria Michelle Jenkins
Loudon - Angelita Gloria Michelle Jenkins, age 47 of Loudon, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was loved by everyone that knew her, and she loved everyone. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Myers; grandmother, Anna Myers; and sister, Sharon Valentine. She is survived by her sisters, Rhonda Valentine and husband, Steve Norrod and Tami Nelson; brother, Ricky Murphy and wife, Sue; nieces, Tamisha Pena and husband, Arnold, Madi Spoon and husband, Elijah, and Katie Ann Murphy; nephew, Colton Murphy; great niece and nephew, Sam and Izzy Pena; and uncle, Tony Myers. A graveside will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, with Chaplain Jeremy McNally officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.loudonfuneralhome.net Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020