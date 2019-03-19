|
Angie Diane Breeden
Knoxville, TN
Breeden, Angie Diane, age 81, of Knoxville, TN went to her Heavenly Home Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was a
member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Diane was retired from Knox County Schools where she worked as a teacher's aide. She was a very devoted, loving,
caring, wife, mother, and grandmother. Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, David Breeden. Survived by sons, Scott Breeden and wife, Kimberly, Richard Breeden and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Alex, Chad, Garrett, and Mallory Breeden; sister, Susan Thomas and husband, Gary; brother, Rick Roach. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, March 20th at 9:15 am at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy for a 9:30 am graveside service with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Gideons International 711 Hall of Fame Dr., Knoxville, TN 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berry lynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019