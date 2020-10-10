1/1
Angluss "Princetta" Davis
Angluss "Princetta" Davis

Angluss "Princetta" Davis received her wings; September 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Edward (Dorothy) Williams. Husband, Theotis Davis; Brother, Steven Williams; Sisters, Yvette McMahan and Vickie Cullum. She's survived by her son, Preston Davis Sr., Grandchildren; Zakiyyah Davis, Preston Davis Jr, Presean Brown and Lamont Piles Davis; and a host of family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Divine Worship Christian Center, 3702 Knox Ln, Knoxville TN 37917 with Bishop Chris Holloway officiating. ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH INTEGRITY BY UNITY MORTUARY. WWW.UNITYMORTUARY.COM






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Divine Worship Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
