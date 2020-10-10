Angluss "Princetta" Davis
Angluss "Princetta" Davis received her wings; September 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Edward (Dorothy) Williams. Husband, Theotis Davis; Brother, Steven Williams; Sisters, Yvette McMahan and Vickie Cullum. She's survived by her son, Preston Davis Sr., Grandchildren; Zakiyyah Davis, Preston Davis Jr, Presean Brown and Lamont Piles Davis; and a host of family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Divine Worship Christian Center, 3702 Knox Ln, Knoxville TN 37917 with Bishop Chris Holloway officiating. ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH INTEGRITY BY UNITY MORTUARY. WWW.UNITYMORTUARY.COM