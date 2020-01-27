Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anita Blanche Majors Obituary
Anita Blanche Majors

Knoxville - Anita Blanche Majors, passed away at the age of 81 on January 24, 2020. Anita enjoyed the Great Smoky Mountains and Cherokee. She was a skilled seamstress, sewing for several weddings. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Anita moved to Knoxville, TN in 1970, originally from Rochester, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Paul Dietrich; husband, Clifford Charles; and sons, Charles Roy and Clifford "Bud" Paul. Anita is survived by her daughter, Sue Renee; grandson, Carlton Paul; grandchildren, Clifford Cole and Angela Denise; daughter-in-law, Sherry; brother, Alan Dietrich; sister, Nancy Probst; many nieces and nephews; and several extended family members. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, from 12noon -2pm at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. The family would like to thank the staff at Parkwest Hospital for their loving care. Because of her love of Cades Cove, in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Friends of the Smokies www.friendsofthesmokies.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
