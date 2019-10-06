|
|
Anita "Gay" Brown
Philadephia - Anita Gay Brown - age 65 of Philadelphia, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, following a brief illness. Gay was a member of New Macedonia Baptist Church in Philadephia. A former employee of Maremont with over 37 years of service. Gay loved to travel and most of all spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elvert Urel Glandon and her brothers, Jerry and Dwayne Glandon.
Gay is survived by her husband of 27 years, Larry Brown; children: Whitney Watson (Josh), Patti McQueen (Norman), Greg Brown (Gina) and Brian Brown (Brandi); grandchildren: Hunter Vineyard, Parker Brown, Evan Brown, Hayden Brown, Jabe Watson, Preston Brown, Kate Watson and Parson Brown; mother, Ruth Glandon Russell; sister, Lee Ann Mills along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, October 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Mitch Isbill and Rev. Chad Oody officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery with grandsons serving in pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Macedonia Baptist Church Philadephia. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019