Anita Fay Bedsole Aldridge
Knoxville - Anita Fay (Bedsole) Aldridge, 74 years old passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was born November 12, 1945 in Dothan, Alabama. She loved spending time with her family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, making her infamous cornbread dressing and butternut cake. She had a passion for traveling around the world, watching movies with her grandchildren and taking care of her plants. Everyone who knew her, loved her for her infectious laugh, sense of humor and stunning beauty.
Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Colver Ree and Lelia Mae Bedsole; son, Michael Anthony Bryant; sisters, Betty Sue McLain and Margaret Brown.
She is survived by her three daughters, Tina Williams, Pensacola, FL. Tonya Boyd (Wesley) Knoxville, TN and Tania (Missy) Bryant, Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Joseph Boyd (Chelsea), Fairfax, VA. Michael Williams, Pensacola, FL. Jason Walley, Henning,TN. Courtney Floyd, Pensacola, FL. Trey Boyd, Knoxville, TN; great grandchildren, Aradesynt and Ace Yates, both of Pensacola, FL; sister, Patricia Beland, Pensacola, FL; many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her wishes were for her ashes to be placed beside her beloved son at New Brockton City Cemetery, New Brockton, AL.
Her family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Knoxville, TN for their gracious care. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Anita's name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. lovetotherescue.org
Searcy Funeral Home of Enterprise, AL will oversee a private graveside service at a later date.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, handled her cremation. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.