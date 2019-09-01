Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Anita Graham

Anita Graham Obituary
Anita Graham

Knoxville - Anita J. Graham, age 67 of Knoxville passed away August 27, 2019.Preceded in death by brother, Tommy French and sister, Joyce French. Survived by her husband, Carroll Graham; daughters, Roberta Perez, Carla (Mike) Barger; son, Carroll Graham, II, fifteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Taylor and Mary Sellers. There are no services planned for Mrs. Graham but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave., Knox., TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
